Fenerbahce vs Fehervar Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th July 2022

Fenerbahce and Fehervar will lock horns at the Merkur Arena in Graz, Austria, on Tuesday in a pre-season friendly.

The Yellow Canaries play their penultimate friendly before kickstarting their 2022-23 season later this month with the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Jorge Jesus' side are unbeaten in pre-season thus far, winning three of their previous four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just four.

It's only pre-season, but the signs are looking good for the Turkish side, who are aiming to end their eight-year-long top-flight title drought. Fehervar, meanwhile, have played just once this summer, demolishing second-tier Hungarian side Dunaujvaros 5-0.

The Vidi could only secure a fourth-place finish in their domestic campaign last season, finishing 23 points behind winners Ferencvaros. However, they secured a place in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Szekesfehervar outfit have won thei Hungarian league only thrice, last doing so in the 2017-18 season, and finishing runner-up in the next two seasons. They will hope to bounce back from their disappointing campaign last season. The pre-season presents them an opportunity to try out new formations before the new campaign begins.

Fenerbahce vs Fehervar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce could register their fourth consecutive pre-season victory tonight

Enner Valencia has scored in his last two pre-season appearances for the Turkish side.

Fehervar will play their first pre-season game in 11 days, whereas Fenerbahce will play their second in four

Fehervar are scheduled to play another Turkish side, Galatasaray, next week

Fenerbahce will be in action against Hull City on Sunday in their last friendly game before the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Fenerbahce vs Fehervar Prediction

Fenerbahce have played more regularly than Fehervar this summer and have a better squad at their disposal.

Besides their last game against Partizan, which the Turkish side won just 1-0, Jorge Jesus's side have shown incredible attacking spirit. Fehervar, meanwhile, also struck five times in their last and only pre-season game of the summer thus far, but it's unlikely they'll repeat that result here.

Unless Fehervar burst out the blocks, Fenerbahce should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Fehervar.

Fenerbahce vs Fehervar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No.

