Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2020-21

The Turkish Super Lig returns with its second round of fixtures this weekend as Hatayspor hit the road to take on a formidable Fenerbahce outfit at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. Fenerbahce got their campaign off to a winning start last week and will have to work hard to win this game.

Hatayspor secured promotion to the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in their history after an excellent 2019-20 campaign. The winners of the TFF First League also secured a shock 2-0 victory against reigning Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir and are perfectly placed to cause another upset this weekend.

Fenerbahce also managed a victory in its opening fixture of the new season after a late penalty from Jose Sosa secured all three points for the Turkish giants against a feisty Rizespor side. Fenerbahce were not particularly convincing in the first game of their campaign and will need to show tremendous improvement against Hatayspor.

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Head-to-Head

Hatayspor's game against Fenerbahce marks an important event in the club's history. This fixture is the first official game played between the two sides and Hatayspor will be looking to build on their auspicious start to life in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce are one of the giants of Turkish football and a victory on Monday will cement Hatayspor's reputation in the country's top flight. The away side managed to defeat Istanbul in its opening game and will want to be at its best against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: W

Hatayspor form guide in the Turkish Super Lig: W

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Team News

Mert Hakan Yandas has just joined the club. Image Source: Fotomac

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have signed star midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas from Sivasspor and the Turkish maestro will have to receive medical clearance to play a part in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mert Hakan Yandas

Suspended: None

Helder Barbosa is in excellent form. Image Source: Hatay Asi Gazetesi

Hatayspor

Hatayspor have a fully-fit squad at their disposal against Fenerbahce and are unlikely to make drastic changes to a side that pulled off a historic victory against Istanbul Basaksehir last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayindir; Filip Novak, Serdar Aziz, Zanka, Gokhan Gonul; Luiz Gustavo, Tolga Cigerci; Caner Erkin, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mame Thiam; Enner Valencia

Hatayspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Munir Mohamedi; Alexandros Katranis, Pablo Santos, Yusuf Abdioglu, Strahil Popov; Isaac Sackey, Adama Traore; Helder Barbosa, Gokhan Karadeniz, Ruben Ribeiro; Mame Biram Diouf

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have a tough task ahead of them on Monday and the likes of Luiz Gustavo and Enner Valencia will have to bring all their experience to the fore to trouble a formidable Hatayspor side.

Hatayspor have been a surprise package over the past few months and have one of the most potent attacking combinations in the Turkish Super Lig. With Helder Barbosa and Mame Biram Diouf in their ranks, Hatayspor may well be able to take something away from this fixture.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Hatayspor

