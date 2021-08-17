Fenerbahce vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League playoff 2021-22

Fenerbahce welcome HJK to Ulker Stadyumu for the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor in their opening fixture of the new Super Lig season. Mesut Ozil scored the match-winner in the 46th minute.

HJK triumphed over Mareihamm by the same scoreline on Sunday. Anthony Olusanya scored the winner 20 minutes into the second half.

The visitors qualified for this stage by virtue of their 5-2 aggregate victory over Azerbaijan champions Neftci Baku in the third qualifying round. Fenerbahce received a bye to the playoff round.

The winner of this tie will secure a spot in the group stage of the Europa League while the losers drop down to the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Fenerbahce vs HJK Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides and a victory will go a long way to securing participation in Europe's second-tier competition.

Fenerbahce returned to competitive action over the weekend but the Yellow Canaries were unbeaten in eight pre-season games, winning six.

HJK have not suffered defeat in any competition since they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Malmo in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in July.

Fenerbahce form guide (including pre-season): W-W-D-W-D

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Fenerbahce vs HJK Team News

Fenerbache

The hosts currently have four players sidelined with injury concerns. Serdar Dursun (collarbone), Dimitrios Pelkas (groin), Mert Hakan Yandas (shoulder) and Enner Valencia are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Serdar Dursun, Dimitrios Pelkas, Mert Hakan Yandas, Enner Valencia

Suspension: None

HJK

Atomu Tanaka is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Atomu Tanaka

Suspension: None

Fenerbahce vs HJK Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-3): Altay Bayindi (GK); Filip Novak, Ferdi Kagioglu, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Luiz Gustavo, Miha Zajc, Marcel Tisserand, Attila Szalai; Irfan Kahveci, Mesut Ozil, Mbwanna Samatta

HJK Helsinki maçının hazırlıklarına başladık. 💪 pic.twitter.com/JKYC7z6o2y — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) August 16, 2021

HJK Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jakob Tannander (GK); Luis Murillo, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren; David Browne, Lucas Lingmen, Jair, Janne Saksela; Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

Fenerbahce vs HJK Prediction

Fenerbahce are favorites to progress in the tie and their superior pedigree and quality should see them through. Coach Vitor Pereira will likely aim to kill off the tie in the first leg and could set up his side to play on the front foot.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Istanbul giants.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 HJK

