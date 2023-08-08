Fenerbahce vs Maribor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Fenerbahce welcome Maribor to the Sukru Saracoglu for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts recorded a comfortable 9-0 win on aggregate in the second round over Zimbru, including a 5-0 home win last month. Fenerbahce have qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition in the last two seasons.

Maribor, meawnhile, began their qualifying campaign in the first round, beating Birkirkara 3-2 on aggregate. In the second round, they beat Differdange 5-4 win on aggregate, including a 4-3 win in extra time at home, with Josip Ilicic bagging a last-gasp winner.

The visitors have not qualified for the group stage of a European competition since the 2017-18 Champions League season.

Fenerbahce vs Maribor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Fenerbahce will square off against a Slovenian opponent for the first time.

It will be the third meeting against a Turkish team for Maribor, who lost 3-1 on aggregate to Besiktas in the 1997-98 Champions League qualifiers.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in seven home games in European qualifiers, winning six times and keeping four clean sheets.

Maribor avoided defeats in their two away games in the qualifiers this season after consecutive 1-0 defeats in their previous three.

Maribor are unbeaten in ten games this season, including friendlies.

Fenerbahce vs Maribor Prediction

Fenerbahce have won their last three games, scoring ten goals without conceding. They have also won their last three home games in European competitions without conceding.

Meanwhile, Maribor have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2023-24 campaign, including friendlies. They have won four of their last five games, scoring 12 goals and conceding five times.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Maribor

Fenerbahce vs Maribor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes