Fenerbahce vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Fenerbahce will entertain Nice at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams suffered defeats in their campaign opener last month and will look to bounce back here.

Ad

The hosts got their league phase campaign underway against Dinamo Zagreb and fell to a 3-1 away loss. Sebastian Szymański had equalized just four minutes after Dinamo took the lead, but the Croatian side scored twice in the second half to register a comfortable win.

Fenerbahce bounced back with a 2-0 home win against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig last week. Talisca scored from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, and Szymański doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. They met Roma in their campaign opener and suffered a narrow 2-1 home defeat. They met Paris FC in Ligue 1 on Sunday and were held to a 1-1 draw. Sofiane Diop gave them the lead in the 40th minute, and Jean-Philippe Krasso pulled Paris level from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Fenerbahce vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in European competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 3-2 in wins.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nice have registered two wins in competitive games this season, with both wins registered on their travels.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their six home games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The Yellow Canaries had won just one of their four home games in the league phase of the Europa League last season.

Including qualifiers, the visitors are winless in their last 13 games in European competitions.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Nice Prediction

The Yellow Canaries have won just one of their last four games, playing two draws. They have an unbeaten home record this season, keeping three clean sheets in six games. Notably, their two wins against the visitors have both been registered at home.

Jhon Durán continues to struggle with an injury picked up against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, and is only expected back after the international break.

Ad

Le Gym are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five games in all competitions. They have lost their three away games this season, conceding nine goals.

Hicham Boudaoui was injured against Paris FC and will miss this match. Dante and Tanguy Ndombele will also be rested here.

The Yellow Canaries side have enjoyed an unbeaten home record, while the visitors have lost their three away games. With that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Nice

Fenerbahce vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More