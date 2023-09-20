Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Fenerbahce and Nordsjaelland will battle for three points in their opening fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 comeback home win against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig over the weekend. Adam Buksa scored a brace for the visitors, while Eden Dzeko, Irfan Kahveci and Sebastian Szymanski all found the back of the net for the Canaries.

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on home turf against Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga. They twice came from behind to snatch a point, with Martin Frese scoring the equalizer in the 63rd minute.

The Tigers booked their spot in the Europa League group stage with a comfortable 6-0 aggregate victory over Partizan. A 5-0 home win was followed by a 1-0 away win in Serbia. Fenerbahce dispatched Twente with a 6-1 aggregate victory, winning 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.

Both sides have been drawn in Group H alongside Spartak Trnava and Ludogorets.

Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Fenerbahce are currently on a 12-game winning streak in all competitions this season.

Ten of Nordsjaelland's last 14 European games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Fenerbahce have won 14 and drawn three of their last 18 European home games.

Nordsjaelland were unbeaten in their four Europa League qualification games this term, keeping a clean sheet in all four.

Nordsjaelland are participating in the group stage of a European competition for the first time since the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League.

Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

Fenerbahce have started the new campaign on a rampage, winning all 12 games they have played in all competitions this term. This winning run includes three Europa League qualifying ties, with Ismail Kartal's men winning all six games by an aggregate score of 12-2.

Nordsjaelland, for their part, are also on a good run of form, although they could be hampered by inexperience, having not competed on the European stage in nine years.

We are backing Fenerbahce to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Nordsjaelland

Fenerbahce vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals