Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

Fenerbahce will host Olympiacos at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in their league assignments and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Karagumruk 2-1 last time out in the Super Lig, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Edin Dzeko and Michy Batshuayi netted a quickfire double early in the second half to hand the Yellow Canaries maximum points.

Olympiacos have also performed well in their domestic duties but remain on the hunt for continental glory. They started the first leg clash on home turf in brilliant fashion, racing to a three-goal lead via strikes from Kostas Fortounis, Stevan Jovetic and Chiquinho before they netted twice in the second half to set up a tantalizing rerun leg this Thursday.

While Fenerbahce must now win on home turf to advance, their opponents only need to avoid defeat this week to secure their first-ever semifinal appearance in a European tournament.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other three.

The visitors have won each of their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

Only nine of the Thrylos' 20 league wins this season have come on the road.

Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 85.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Prediction

Fenerbahce have won three of their last four games and six of their last eight. They have lost just once on home turf since last November and will fancy their chances of turning the tie around this week.

Olympiacos are on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They have performed well on the road of late but could see their continental campaign come to an end on Thursday against an inspired Fenerbahce side.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

