Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Fenerbahce and Olympiacos will go head-to-head at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium Stadium in Group D of the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game on a two-game winning streak, while the visitors are on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Fenerbahce made it two wins from two games in the Turkish Super Lig last Sunday when they edged out Hatayspor 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, Vitor Pereira’s men defeated struggling Giresunspor by the same scoreline to end their run of three games without a win.

Fenerbahce will now head to the Europa League where they were denied an opening-day win courtesy of a 1-1 draw against German side Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos claimed a 2-1 win over 10-man Royal Antwerp when they faced off in their Group D curtain raiser two Thursdays ago.

Pedro Martins’ men head into Thursday’s game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League.

Olympiacos are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions and currently sit at the top of the Super League table with 10 points from four games.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head

Fenerbahce head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Olympiacos Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Team News

Fenerbahce

Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Serdar Dursun, Miha Zajc and Jose Sosa will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Jose Sosa, Serdar Dursun, Miha Zajc

Suspended: None

Olympiacos

The visitors will be without the services of Konstantinos Fortounis and Ruben Semedo, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Konstantinos Fortounis, Ruben Semedo

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayındır; Min-jae Kim, Filip Novak, Attila Szalai; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Luiz Gustavo, Dimitrios Pelkas; Diego Rossi, Mesut Özil; Enner Valencia

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomáš Vaclík; Athanasios Androutsos, Ousseynou Ba, Pape Abou Cissé, Oleg Reabciuk; Pierre Kunde, Andreas Bouchalakis; Henry Onyekuru, Mady Camara, Giorgos Masouras; Tiquinho Soares

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos Prediction

Both sides head into the game on a run of impressive performances and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. We predict Olympiacos will outscore their hosts and come away with all three points to end their losing streak in this fixture as they have hit their stride at the attacking end of the pitch this season.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-3 Olympiacos

