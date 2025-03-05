Fenerbahce vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Fenerbahce will welcome Rangers to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. The hosts overcame Anderlecht in the knockout phase playoffs last month while the Gers booked a direct spot in the round of 16 after finishing eighth in the league phase.

Ad

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competitions, recording 13 wins. They met Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig last week and registered a 3-0 home win. Mert Müldür, Dušan Tadić, and Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the first 30 minutes of the match.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games, recording eight wins. They hosted Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last week and fell to a 2-1 loss. Cyriel Dessers scored for the second match running, taking his goalscoring tally to 11 for the campaign.

Ad

Trending

Fenerbahce vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings taking place in the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League 2001-02 season. The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors have lost just one of their six away games in 2025, recording three consecutive wins.

Rangers have lost just one of their last seven away games in the Europa League while recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, recording eight wins. They have scored 25 goals in these games while keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered just three losses across all competitions this season, with one of them coming at home in the Europa League in December.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Rangers Prediction

The Yellow Canaries head into the match on an 18-game unbeaten streak and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least three goals in four of their last six games. They have won their last six home games, scoring 20 goals and are strong favorites.

Fred and Bright Osayi-Samuel are confirmed absentees as they are suspended here after being booked against Anderlecht last month. Jose Mourinho will also be without the services of Jayden Oosterwolde, Ismail Yuksek, Rodrigo Becão, and Diego Carlos due to injuries.

Ad

Rangers have registered three wins in their last six games, with all of them registered in away games. They have lost just one of their last seven away games in the Europa League, scoring 13 goals and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have won just one of their four away meetings against Scottish teams.

Óscar Cortés is nursing an injury while John Souttar is back from a brief injury spell and should start here.

Ad

The hosts have an unbeaten record in this fixture and, considering their impressive home record this season, we back the Yellow Canaries to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Rangers

Fenerbahce vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback