Fenerbahce vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Fenerbahce and Rennes clash at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday in a bid to decide the winner of Group B in the Europa League.

Both teams have accumulated 10 points in four games but Fener are currently ahead on goal difference and a draw is enough for them.

Jorge Jesus' side come into the match on the back of consecutive clean sheets in the league and could give Rennes a serious run for their money once more.

The teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Roazhon Park in September.

Martin Terrier and Lovro Majer scored in quick succession early in the second half to give Rennes a healthy 2-0 lead, but Fenerbahce responded through Irfan Kahveci and Enner Valencia.

Valencia, in fact, scored the equalizer in the 92nd minute from the penalty spot in what was a pulsating end to the contest.

Rennes are only behind their rivals from Turkey by virtue of having scored a goal less, but will be full of confidence as they come into the game on the back of six consecutive wins.

Fenerbahce vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce and Rennes met for the first time in September.

Rennes have won their last six games in a row, and are unbeaten in their last 12 in all competitions.

Fenerbahce have won their last five games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 10 overall.

Fenerbahce and Rennes are among the seven teams still unbeaten in the competition this season, with Arsenal, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise and Real Betis the other five unbeaten sides right now.

Fenerbahce have scored eight goals in four Europa League games this season - only six teams have scored more than them.

Fenerbahce have won just two of their last 14 European meetings against French clubs.

Rennes have won five of their last six away games in Europe, having lost their previous seven.

Fenerbahce vs Rennes Prediction

Both teams have done well in the league and Europe this season, so this is likely to be another tough encounter.

Fenerbahce are a good team at home but Rennes have done well on the road lately and could hold them out for another draw.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Rennes

Fenerbahce vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes