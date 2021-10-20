Fenerbahce vs Royal Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Both searching for their first win in Group D of the Europa League, Fenerbahce and Royal Antwerp go head-to-head at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts have picked up one point from their opening two games, while the visitors are rock-bottom in the group after losing their opening two outings.

Fenerbahce have endured a rough start to the Europa League as they find themselves in third place after picking up one point from their first two games.

Following a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in their group curtain-raiser, Vitor Pereira’s men suffered a humbling 3-0 loss to Olympiacos in their subsequent outing.

Following their 3-1 league defeat to Trabzonspor last time out, Fenerbahce have now lost two of their most recent three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp were beaten 2-1 by Olympiacos in their group opener before falling to a narrow 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Royal Antwerp are currently third in the Belgian Pro League after picking up 20 points from their first 11 games and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting victory.

Fenerbahce vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Royal Antwerp Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Fenerbahce vs Royal Antwerp Team News

Fenerbahce

The hosts will be without the services of Turkish midfielder Irfan Kahvevi, who has been sidelined through a muscle problem.

Injured: Irfan Kahvevi

Suspended: None

Royal Antwerp

Radja Nainggolan, Sander Coopman, Bjorn Engels, Bruny Nsimba and Sam Vines are all currently recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Radja Nainggolan, Sander Coopman, Bjorn Engels, Bruny Nsimba, Sam Vines

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Royal Antwerp Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayındır; Min-jae Kim, Filip Novak, Attila Szalai; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Luiz Gustavo, Dimitrios Pelkas; Diego Rossi, Mesut Özil; Enner Valencia

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez; Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie De Laet, Dinis Almeida, Aurelio Buta; Birger Verstraete, Alhassan Yusuf; Michel Ange Balikwisha, Manuel Benson, Vitor Fischer; Michael Frey

Fenerbahce vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their respective league defeats last time out.

However, Fenerbahce head into the game unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games and we predict they will carry on that fine form and claim all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Royal Antwerp

Edited by Peter P