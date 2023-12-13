Fenerbahce vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Fenerbahce will welcome Spartak Trnava to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (December 14th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. Edin Dzeko and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain scored first half goals to ensure that the scores were level into the break.

Dusan Tadic gave the visitors the lead from the spot just past the hour-mark before missing an injury time penalty. Sebastian Szymanski added a third deep into injury time.

Trnava, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Zilina in the Slovakian Nike Liga. Samuel Gidi's 45th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bíli andeli will now shift their focus to the European competition, where their last game resulted in a 2-1 defeat at home to Ludogorets. Fenerbahce's last Conference League game was an embarrassing 6-1 defeat away to Nordsjaelland.

The loss saw the Canaries drop to third spot in Group H, having garnered nine points from three games. Spartak Trnava are bottom of the standings on one point and have no stake in the qualification permutations in the group.

Fenerbahce vs Spartak Trnava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Fenerbahce drew two and lost one of the previous three.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 away win for Fener in October.

Spartak Trnava have lost all previous three away games against Turkish opposition.

Fenerbahce have qualified to the knockout round in eight of their last 10 European groups.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in European competition, winning 10 and drawing one.

Fenerbahce vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Fenerbahce started the campaign with a 19-game winning streak in all competitions. This run included three victories in their opening three games to seemingly be on their way to easy qualification for the knockout rounds.

However, the Istanbul outfit have lost their two games since then and currently occupy third spot in the group. There is a three-way battle for top two in the group but Fener still have their destiny in their hands, as victory over an already-eliminated Trnava would guarantee them knockout football in the spring.

We are backing Ismail Kartal's side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Spartak Trnava

Fenerbahce vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Fenerbahce/Fenerbahce