Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

The action continues in the UEFA Europa League as Fenerbahce and Stuttgart lock horns at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday. Domenico Tedesco's men head into the midweek tie unbeaten at home this season and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Fenerbahce moved into third place in the Turkish Super Lig at the weekend when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Gaziantep at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Tedesco's men remain one of just two sides unbeaten in the Super Lig this season, having picked up five wins and four draws from their seven matches so far while scoring 14 goals and conceding six.

Fenerbahce now return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up three points from the first six available, having suffered a 3-1 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the group opener on September 24, one week before bouncing back in a 2-1 home victory over OGC Nice.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart maintained their fine run of results in the German Bundesliga as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

With that result, Sebastian HoeneB's men have now won all but one of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against Freiburg on September 13 being the exception.

Stuttgart, who are currently third in the Bundesliga table, now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on September 25, one week before losing 2-0 against Basel in Switzerland.

Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

This will he the first-ever meeting between Fenerbahce and Stuttgart, and both teams will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and three draws since September 24.

Stuttgart have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of their last 12 games in Europe, with a 1-0 win over Juventus in October 2024 being the exception.

Fenerbahce are yet to suffer defeat on home turf this season, having picked up six wins and two draws from their eight matches across all competitions.

Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart Prediction

With three points from the first two matches, Fenerbahce and Stuttgart have kicked off the Europa League campaign on a decent note, and we expect a thrilling contest in Turkey.

While Stuttgart have put together a solid run of results, Tedesco's men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are backing them to secure maximum points on Thursday.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Stuttgart

Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Stuttgart's last 10 away matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors' last 10 outings)

