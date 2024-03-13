Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gilloise go head to head in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.
Having suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, Alexander Blessin’s men will journey to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.
Fenerbahce maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over 10-man Pendikspor in the Turkish top flight last Sunday.
Ismail Kartal’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including a 3-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 in Belgium on March 7.
While Fenerbahce have placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Conference Cup, they are also in contention for the Super Lig title as they sit second in the table, two points behind league leaders Galatasaray.
Elsewhere, Saint-Gilloise failed to return to winning ways as they played out a 1-1 draw with KAA Gent in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.
This followed last week’s Conference League thrashing at the hands of Fenerbahce which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Heading into Thursday’s second leg, Saint-Gilloise will draw inspiration from their recent form on the road as they have won their last three away matches, stretching back to a 2-1 loss at Club Brugge on February 7.
Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gilloise, with Kartal’s men claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory when they first met last Thursday.
- Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 matches across all competitions, picking up 17 wins and three draws since the start of December.
- Union Saint-Gilloise have lost just one of their last 13 away matches while claiming eight wins and four draws since late November.
- Fenerbahce are currently on a run of 11 consecutive home games without defeat, picking up eight wins and three draws since November’s 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor.
Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction
Following last week's superb display, Fenerbahce will head into Thursday’s return leg with sky-high confidence. Kartal’s men have been near impenetrable on home turf in the last few months and we are backing them to come away with another comfortable win.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Fenerbahce’s last seven matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the hosts' last seven games)