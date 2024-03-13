Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gilloise go head to head in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

Having suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, Alexander Blessin’s men will journey to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium hoping for a miracle as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Fenerbahce maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over 10-man Pendikspor in the Turkish top flight last Sunday.

Ismail Kartal’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including a 3-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 in Belgium on March 7.

While Fenerbahce have placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Conference Cup, they are also in contention for the Super Lig title as they sit second in the table, two points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Elsewhere, Saint-Gilloise failed to return to winning ways as they played out a 1-1 draw with KAA Gent in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

This followed last week’s Conference League thrashing at the hands of Fenerbahce which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Heading into Thursday’s second leg, Saint-Gilloise will draw inspiration from their recent form on the road as they have won their last three away matches, stretching back to a 2-1 loss at Club Brugge on February 7.

Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Fenerbahce and Union Saint-Gilloise, with Kartal’s men claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory when they first met last Thursday.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 matches across all competitions, picking up 17 wins and three draws since the start of December.

Union Saint-Gilloise have lost just one of their last 13 away matches while claiming eight wins and four draws since late November.

Fenerbahce are currently on a run of 11 consecutive home games without defeat, picking up eight wins and three draws since November’s 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Following last week's superb display, Fenerbahce will head into Thursday’s return leg with sky-high confidence. Kartal’s men have been near impenetrable on home turf in the last few months and we are backing them to come away with another comfortable win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Fenerbahce vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Fenerbahce’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the hosts' last seven games)