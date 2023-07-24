Fenerbahce vs Zimbru Chisinau Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Fenerbahce kick off their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign when they play host to Zimbru Chisinau in the first leg of their second-round clash on Wednesday.

The Moldovan outfit journey to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium unbeaten in their last four away matches and will look to continue in the same vein.

Fenerbahce wrapped up what was a disappointing Pari Premier Cup campaign last time out courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory over Neftci Baku.

Having lost their opening two games, Ismail Kartal’s men finished in third place, five points off tournament winners Red Star Belgrade.

Fenerbahce will look to pick up from where they dropped off against Baku and begin their quest for European football on the front foot.

Meanwhile, Zimbru Chisinau scraped through the first round of the Conference League qualifiers as they claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory over La Fiorita.

Lilian Popescu’s men played out a 1-1 first-leg draw in San Marino on July 13, one week before picking up a 1-0 victory thanks to Denis Dedechko‘s strike at the Zimbru Stadium.

Zimbru have now gone unbeaten in six of their seven away matches this year, picking up three wins and three draws.

Fenerbahce vs Zimbru Chisinau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Fenerbahce and Zimbru Chisinau, who will both be looking to pick up a vital first-leg victory.

Zimbru are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since May’s 2-1 loss to Petrocub Hincesti.

Fenerbahce have won all but one of their last five home matches since the start of May, with a 3-1 loss against Red Star Belgrade on July 12 being the exception.

The Moldovan outfit are on a four-game unbeaten run away from home, picking up three draws and one win since a narrow 3-2 loss against Hincesti on April 9.

Fenerbahce vs Zimbru Chisinau Prediction

Following their underwhelming Pari Premier Cup outing, Fenerbahce will look to clean the dust off their feet and begin their quest for European football on a high.

Kartal’s men have the firepower needed to see off the visitors and we are backing them to come out on top at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Zimbru Chisinau

Fenerbahce vs Zimbru Chisinau Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than three bookings in six of Fenerbahce’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)