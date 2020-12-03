Ferencvaros 0-3 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann shine in Lionel Messi's absence | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona all but confirmed their status as UEFA Champions League Group G toppers as a first-half blitz ensured that they ran out 3-0 winners over Ferencvaros at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday.

The result leaves the Blaugrana only needing to avoid defeat to Juventus by a margin of three goals or greater to confirm their top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Ferencvaros could still grab a UEFA Europa League spot by beating Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 6.

5 - @FCBarcelona have won each of their first five @ChampionsLeague group stage games for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign, when they won all six in the first round group stages. Union. https://t.co/rFDKyjT3RA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

With Ronald Koeman resting Lionel Messi for this game, the onus was on Antoine Griezmann to deliver, and the Frenchman didn't disappoint as he scored the opener with a delicious backheel in the 14th minute.

Ousmane Dembele provided an inch-perfect cross for Martin Brathwaite to double Barcelona's lead in the 20th minute, and the Frenchman then scored from the spot to make it 3-0 inside half an hour.

Koeman made plenty of changes in the second half, and Barcelona eased off the gas, playing out the rest of the game in comfortable fashion.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Antoine Griezmann flourishes without Lionel Messi in Barcelona team

Antoine Griezmann has been in scintillating form for Barcelona recently

Advertisement

If Sunday's 4-0 win over Osasuna was all about getting Griezmann and Messi to shine together, Wednesday was a blueprint for Barcelona's future without their legendary Argentinian.

Griezmann flourished, playing off of Martin Brathwaite as a focal point, with plenty of intelligent touches, runs and some fantastic interplay.

His celebratory jig, after scoring with an audacious backheeled flick that nutmegged Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz on the way to the net, was a testament to the freedom Griezmann is playing with now.

3 - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has scored in three consecutive games for @FCBarcelona for the first time in all competitions (three goals). Happy. pic.twitter.com/4qTmhxmhpz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2020

Koeman will hope his French star keeps this form up, with Barcelona the only team left in the UEFA Champions League with a 100% record. If the Blaugrana are to win any form of silverware this season, you can bet on Griezmann being crucial to that endeavour.

Advertisement

#4 Ferencvaros looked bereft of ideas

Ferencvaros Budapest never really threatened Barcelona on Wednesday

Ferencvaros are still in with a shout of qualification to the UEFA Europa League with a trip to Kyiv to come on the final matchday. However, on the back of this performance, their fans ought to not hold out much hope.

Despite Barcelona's injury crisis at the back, Ferencvaros never really threatened their much-vaunted opponents at home, with 300 of their 410 accurate passes coming in their own half. Pedro Neto only had two saves to make in the entire game, with Barcelona in control for much of the game.

Sergiy Rebrov has his work cut out for him as he oversees preparations for a final showdown against Dynamo Kyiv. Only a 3-3 draw or better will be enough to see his side pip the Ukrainians to 3rd place.