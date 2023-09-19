Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2023

Ferencvaros will welcome Cukaricki to the Groupama Aréna in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki Preview

The UEFA Europa Conference League group stage kicks off on Thursday. Both teams are housed in Group F alongside Italian side Fiorentina and Genk of Belgium. Ferencvaros are enjoying a dream start to their first season in the competition, breezing through the previous rounds to seal their place at this stage.

Ferencváros will take confidence from their impressive home record as they host Cukaricki for the sides’ first-ever meeting. The Hungarian champions boast four wins in their last five matches at Groupama Aréna, but that’s not all. They have won nine times out of their previous 10 matches in all competitions.

The visitors are on the opposite path. Cukaricki returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Red Star Belgrade last weekend to snap a six-game winless streak. The Serbian side were transferred to this competition from the UEFA Europa League following a 6-1 defeat on aggregate against Olympiacos in the playoff round.

The Highlanders, unlike newcomers Ferencvaros, are participating in the Europa Conference League for the third time since its launch in 2021-22. They will be playing in the group stage for the first time, having failed to qualify for the tournament proper in previous years. Cukaricki have managed one win in their last five trips.

Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ferencváros have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Ferencváros have scored 21 goals and conceded two in their last six matches in this edition.

Ferencváros have scored 27 goals and conceded three in their last five matches in all competitions.

Cukaricki have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Ferencváros have won their last five matches while Cukaricki have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki Prediction

Adama Traore and Barnabas Varga have been the hosts’ leading lights in attack in the competition, with six goals each. Ferencváros have been prolific in all competitions this term and are expected to maintain that momentum against the visitors come Thursday.

Cukaricki will be looking to build on their inspiring 2-1 win against giants Red Star Belgrade but their defence has been in shaky form. They will need to sit tight against a free-scoring Ferencváros side.

Ferencváros are expected to prevail based on form, home advantage, and momentum.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 3-1 Cukaricki

Ferencvaros vs Cukaricki Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ferencvaros to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cukaricki to score - Yes