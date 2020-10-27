Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2020-21

Ferencvaros will play their first Champions League home game in 25 years on Wednesday as Dynamo Kyiv arrive at the Groupama Arena in Budapest.

The Hungarian champions, back in the competition for the first time since the 1995-96 season, were handed a baptism of fire on their return by Barcelona last week, going down 5-1 at the Camp Nou.

Now back on home turf, Serhiy Rebrov's side will look to get their European campaign back on track with a win.

Kyiv, who themselves lost 2-0 to Juventus on the opening day, might not boast a stellar record in Europe's premier club competition but have the top-flight pedigree.

This is their 17th time in the Champions League group stages, and they are heavy favorites to finish third in the group and qualify for the Europa League.

Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head

Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv haven't clashed in the Champions League before. However, they did contest the 1975 finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Kyiv, then a part of the Soviet Union, ran out comfortable 3-0 victors in the Basel showpiece.

Advertisement

Ferencvaros Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

For the hosts, Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka, who haven't featured in this season yet, will continue to miss out.

Injured: Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Без Миколенка та Бущана, але з Белуце і Клейтоном



Вирушаємо до Будапешта на матч 2-го туру групового етапу Ліги чемпіонів проти «Ференцвароша», який відбудеться в середу, 28-го жовтня. pic.twitter.com/URmkwwdpyB — FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) October 26, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv don't have goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan and Vitaliy Mykolenko back from their coronavirus-enforced absence yet, while Mykyta Burda and Volodymyr Kostevych are long-term casualties.

Centre-forward Artem Besedin is still available due to his doping ban and will only return after December 20, meaning he will sit out of the entire group stage.

Advertisement

Injured: Mykyta Burda and Volodymyr Kostevych

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Georgiy Bushchan, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Artem Besedin

Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz; Endre Botka, Miha Blazic, Adnan Kovacevic, Eldar Civic; Igor Kharatin, Aissa Laidouni; Isael, David Siger, Oleksandr Zubkov; Tokmac Chol Nguen.

Dynamo Kyiv (4-3-3): Denys Boyko; Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena.

Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

As much as Ferencvaros would like to mark their first Champions League home game in 25 years with a victory, Dynamo Kyiv appears to be the stronger side on paper.

They've had their fair share of struggles on the road in the past, but we expect the Blues to edge a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv.