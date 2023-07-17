Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik Prediction and Betting Numbers | July 19, 2023 

Ferencvaros welcome Klaksvik to the Groupama Arena for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday (July 19).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the two sides sharing the spoils in a goalless draw in the first leg in Faroe Islands last week. Both sides will resume hostilities on Wednesday as they seek to qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.

The winner of this tie face either Shamrock Rovers or Breidablik in the second qualifying round.

Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first-leg clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Klaksvik are on a 12-game unbeaten run, but the draw in the first leg snapped their 11-game winning streak.

Five of Klaksvik's last six away games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

No Faroe Islands club has qualified for the group stage of a European club competition.

Five of Ferencvaros' last six home games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Klaksvik have scored at least twice in six of their last eight games across competitions.

Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik Prediction

Ferencvaros are the favourites in the tie, but they failed to make their superiority count in the first leg. However, the goalless draw puts them in the driving seat, and they still have the odds in their favour as they return to their home confines.

Klaksvik, for their part, are heavy underdogs, and their lack of pedigree in European competition is highlighted by the fact that they have never won a game in the continent. They further have history against them, as no Faroese club has made the group stage of a European club competition.

Ferencvaros will want to stamp their authority on the game early on and could come out of the blocks quickly in search of the opening goal. The Hungarian champions are vastly superior to their opponents, and anything other than a comfortable win would be considered an upset. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 3-0 Klasvik

Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ferencvaros to score over 1.5 goals