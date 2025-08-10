Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Ferencvaros will host Ludogorets at the Groupama Arena on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their season and are now one win away from securing a spot in the Champions League playoff round.

Following a 6-4 aggregate win over Armenian side Noah in the second round of the qualifiers, FTC headed to Bulgaria last week for the first leg of their third-round qualifying clash and played out a goalless draw.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, beat Dinamo Minsk 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the qualifiers. They then locked horns with Rijeka in the next round, playing out a goalless draw in the first-leg clash on the road before securing the needed result on home turf a week later as they won 3-1.

The visitors, however, failed to capitalize on their home advantage in their first-leg clash with Ferencvaros last week. They were perhaps fortunate not to have suffered defeat after failing to register a single shot on target, and now have it all to do on Tuesday if they are to advance in the qualifiers.

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Ferencvaros have won four of those games while Ludogorets have won just once, with their other two contests ending in draws.

The visitors' only win in this fixture came back in October 2019 when they beat Ferencvaros 3-0 in an Europa League group-stage clash.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Both teams are the highest-scoring sides in their respective domestic leagues, with Ferencvaros scoring eight goals in three games and Ludogorets scoring 11 in four.

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Prediction

Fradi are undefeated in their last eight competitive outings, picking up six wins in that period. They have won their last three games on home turf and are well poised to add a fourth this week.

The Eagles will also head into the midweek clash in fine form, having won four of their last five games. They are, however, without an away on the continental stage this season and could exit the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Ludogorets

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

