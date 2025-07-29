Ferencvaros vs Noah Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Ferencvaros will host Noah at the Groupama Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts go into the game with the advantage and will be looking to finish the job after a first-leg victory.

Ad

Ferencvaros went behind in the 35th minute of the first leg but quickly scored two goals to go ahead by the 49th minute and managed to see out a 2-1 win despite getting a late red card. The Hungarian side only picked up a point against MTK Budapest on the opening matchday on their return to league action on Saturday but will be satisfied to get a similar result this midweek.

Ad

Trending

Noah put up an underwhelming performance in front of their home fans last time out and now have an enormous task on their hands if they are to progress to the third qualifying round for their first time in their history. The Armenian giants will commence the new domestic league season as defending champions next weekend, but will have all their focus on overturning a one-goal deficit in Wednesday's game.

Ferencvaros vs Noah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark only the second ever meeting between the two sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Ferencvaros have now won each of their three meetings with Armenian opponents while Noah have lost their only meeting with a Hungarian side.

Ferencvaros last appeared in the group stages of the Champions League during the 2020-21 season.

The hosts' highest finish in a UEFA competition was making it into the Round of 16 of the Europa League in the 2022-23 season.

This is only the visitors' fourth season appearing in a UEFA competition.

Ad

Ferencvaros vs Noah Prediction

FTC are favorites to get a result on Wednesday and will be confident of progressing to the next round on aggregate. They have won all but one of their last seven games at the Groupama Stadium and only need to avoid complacency to defeat their Armenian counterparts for a second week running.

Noah will need something really special to overturn their first-leg defeat, but will hope to put up a respectable performance for their travelling fans.

Ad

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Noah

Ferencvaros vs Noah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More