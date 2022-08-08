Ferencvaros vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

Ferencvaros will entertain Qarabag at the Groupama Arena in the second leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The first leg at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium last week ended in a 1-1 draw, setting up a decisive second-leg tie in Hungary. Franck Boli gave Ferencvaros an early lead in the first leg, which was canceled out by Owusu Kwabena in the 34th minute.

The hosts had no league commitments over the weekend and head into the game with a week's rest. Qarabag kickstarted their league campaign on Saturday. Ramil Sheydayev's quick-fire brace helped them to a 3-1 win over Sebail, and they will be looking to tap into that form here.

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in a competitive fixture last week. The first leg ended all square, so both teams have the opportunity to pull ahead in the head-to-head record in this game.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Team News

Ferencvaros

Ryan Mmaee trained for the first time this season as he completed his recovery from a serious ankle injury. Despite resuming training, it may be risky to include him directly in action and his involvement remains doubtful.

Ryan's brother Samy Mmaee was taken off the pitch in the first leg and will sit this one out.

Injured: Samy Mmaee.

Doubtful: Ryan Mmaee.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Qarabag

There are no reported absentees for Atlılar. Ramil Sheydaev made a case for inclusion in the starting XI after a brace in the league opener on Saturday, after starting from the bench last time around.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Predicted XIs

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Denes Dibusz (GK); Adnan Kovačević, Endre Botka, Eldar Civic, Mats Knoester; Aissa Laidouni, Anderson Esiti; Kristoffer Zachariassen, Franck Boli, Adama Traore, Tokmac Nguen.

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev (GK); Elvin Jafarguliyev, Marko Vesovic, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina; Marko Jankovic, Richard Almeida; Ibrahima Wadji, Kady, Kwabwena Owusu; Ramil Sheydaev.

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag Prediction

Both teams have just one loss to their name in the qualification campaign thus far, with Qarabag undefeated since their 1-0 loss to Lech Poznan in the campaign opener.

Zöld-fehérek suffered a defeat at home to Slovan Bratislava last month and have scored six goals in three games across all competitions since. Both teams have done well in the second leg fixtures of the competition thus far, so this match is expected to be closely contested.

Given the home advantage for Ferencvaros, we back them to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-1 Qarabag

