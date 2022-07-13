Ferencvaros vs Tobol prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Ferencvaros will entertain Tobol at the Groupama Arena in Wednesday's second leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying.

The first leg at The Central Stadium in Kazakhstan ended in a goalless draw last week, so it all comes to this decisive second-leg tie for both teams as they look to qualify for the next round of fixtures.

Ferencvaros qualified for the 2020-21 group stage of the Champions League and last season's Europa League. They finished dead last in both these campaigns and were eliminated from the group stage. Tobol, on the other hand, have never qualified for the Champions League finals.

Ferencvaros have had a week's rest to prepare for the game while Tobol took part in the group stage of the Kazakh Cup and suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Taraz.

Ferencvaros vs Tobol Head-to-Head

The first leg tie last week was the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Tobol form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Ferencvaros vs Tobol Team News

Ferencvaros

Ryan Mmaee is nursing an injury at the moment and has not been included in the squad for the game. Oleksandr Zubkov was also left out of the team due to an injury. There are no other reported absentees for this home leg and they should be able to field a strong starting XI in the game.

Injured: Ryan Mmaee, Oleksandr Zubkov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tobol

Tobol left most of their first-team squad at home for the Kazakh Cup game against Taraz, a game which ended in a 6-1 loss. Head coach Milan Milanović will hope the sacrifice was worth it as he will have a full-strength squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros vs Tobol Predicted XIs

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Ádám Bogdán (GK); Endre Botka, Eldar Ćivić, Samy Mmaee, Adnan Kovačević; Aïssa Laïdouni, Stjepan Lončar; Fortune Akpan Bassey, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Adama Traore; Tokmac Nguen

Tobol (3-4-3): Aleksandr Mokin (GK); Aleksandr Marochkin, Zoran Tošić, Sergey Maliy; Bagdat Kairov, Žarko Tomašević, Samat Zharynbetov, Askhat Tagybergen; Serikzhan Muzhikov, Igor Sergeev, Rúben Brígido

Ferencvaros vs Tobol Prediction

Ferencvaros have a better record in European competitions and should be able to produce a better outing at home than the first-leg tie. We expect it to be a closely contested game, but Ferencvaros are the favorites to come out on top.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 1-0 Tobol

