Ferencvarosi vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Ferencvarosi and Slovan Bratislava will go head-to-head in the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying at the Groupama Arena on Wednesday.

The Hungarian outfit cruised past Tobol Kosganay in the opening round, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory over Georgian side Dinamo Batumi.

Ferencvarosi secured their place in the second round of the qualifiers on Wednesday with a 5-1 home win over Tobol.

Before that, they were held to a goalless draw by the Kazakhstani outfit at the Ortaliq Stadion in the reverse leg on July 6. Ferencvarosi are now unbeaten in four outings across competitions, picking up three wins and a draw.

Meanwhile, having played out a goalless draw on home turf, Bratislava claimed a 2-1 extra time win over Dinamo Batumi in Wednesday’s reverse leg to progress to the second round.

Vladimir Weiss’s side head into Tuesday’s game off a 2-1 loss against Zeleziarne Podbrezova in their 2022-23 Superliga opener. Bratislava have won just one of their last six games across competitions, drawing three.

Ferencvarosi vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a high and place one foot in the next round of the qualifiers.

Ferencvarosi Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L.

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L.

Ferencvarosi vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Ferencvarosi

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava will take to the pitch without the duo of Michal Sulla and Marian Chobot, who are recuperating from ACL injuries.

Injured: Marian Chobot, Michal Sulla.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ferencvarosi vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XIs

Ferencvarosi (4-2-3-1): Dénes Dibusz; Henry Wingo, Samy Mmaee, Adnan Kovacevic, Eldar CiviC; Aissa Laidouni, Anderson Esiti; Tokmac Nguen, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Adama Malouda Traore; 2 Franck Boli.

Slovan Bratislava (4-2-3-1): Adrian Chovan; Jurij Medvedev, Guram Kashia, Myenty Abena, Lukas Pauschek; Jaba Kankava, Juraj Kucka; Vladimír Weiss, David Holman, Giorgi Chakvetadze; Aleksandar Cavric.

Ferencvarosi vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Bratislava have struggled for results in recent weeks, managing just one win from their last six games across competitions. So the more in-form Ferencvarosi side could make use of their home advantage and come away with a vital first leg victory.

Prediction: Ferencvarosi 2-0 Slovan Bratislava.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far