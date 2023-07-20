Brazilian social media influencer Fernanda Campos, who became the talk of the town after she accused Neymar of cheating on her girlfriend with her, has recently exposed another married football player who messaged her.

Fernanda Campos initially received massive heat from Neymar's and Bruna Biancardi's fans when she called out the Brazilian football star for infidelity. However, the 31-year-old later admitted cheating on her pregnant girlfriend in a lengthy post on Instagram.

FOFOQUEI @FOFOQUEl Fernanda Campos, conhecida após expor traição de Neymar, exibe suposto print de outro jogador casado que mandou mensagem para ela pic.twitter.com/dHBq9u43Iq " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/dHBq9u43Iq

And now Campos has dropped another bombshell. The social media influencer recently revealed that another married football player slid into her DMs, trying to contact her. The 26-year-old uploaded a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram story, with the name and number hidden.

“Good night! Are you in SP?” The message said in the screenshot shared by the Brazilian influencer.

In addition to that, she also added a poll on the story asking her fans to guess the football club of the married player. The 26-year-old gave her fans options between three Campeonato Brasileiro Série A sides: Corinthians, Cruzeiro, and Botafogo.

“Which team will this married player belong to this time?” she wrote in the story above the poll.

Fernanda Campos uses her affair with Neymar to promote her account on an adult platform

Fernanda Campos, who is mainly a social media influencer, has lately become a recognized name for football fans as well. She came into the limelight after accusing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

The PSG attacker later apologized for his actions, as he seemingly admitted the act of infidelity via a social media post. However, almost a month later, it seems like the Brazilian influencer has again taken the footballer's name for her profit.

QG do POP @QGdoPOP Fernanda Campos usa affair com Neymar para impulsionar conta em plataforma adulta custando 79,90 por mês.



“Agora você também vai poder ver o que o menino N*** viu.” Fernanda Campos usa affair com Neymar para impulsionar conta em plataforma adulta custando 79,90 por mês.“Agora você também vai poder ver o que o menino N*** viu.” pic.twitter.com/G6ebv2S2EI " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/G6ebv2S2EI

Campos used her affair with the 31-year-old as a point of attraction on an adult platform. The 26-year-old wrote in her adult platform bio that all the users who subscribe to her account will be able to see what the former Barcelona star has seen.

“Now you will also be able to see what boy N*** saw,” Campos wrote in the bio of her account on the adult platform.

Neymar and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.