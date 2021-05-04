Fernando Hierro urges Real Madrid to work out new deal with star player

Former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro has urged Los Blancos to work out a new deal with club captain Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid assistant coach believes Sergio Ramos has earned the right to end his career in the Spanish capital.

Sergio Ramos' current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season. The 35-year-old has become a legend at Real Madrid during his sixteen years with the club.

He has helped the Spanish giants win five La Ligas, two Copa Del Rey's and four Champions Leagues. Ramos is also the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team. He has amassed 180 appearances for his country. Ramos helped Spain win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension as the player is looking for a two-year deal with an increase in his current salary.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are reportedly willing to offer him a one-year extension with a 10% deduction in his salary due to their current financial situation.

Fernando Hierro has urged the club to reach an agreement with Sergio Ramos so that the defender remains at the Santiago Bernabeu until he retires.

"I would like him to continue. For all that he is and what he represents. Let his sports career end here. As a Madrid player and as captain of the national team he contributes a lot. He has a leadership quality that is very necessary in any team," Hierro told Goal.

Hierro firmly believes Ramos is an exemplary leader and has a lot of football left in him. He said:

"This is a very special year for him. He is a boy who transmits a lot and all good. He is exemplary, and he is going to be a very important player in the next European Championship."

🗣 "I would like him to continue. For all that he is and what he represents. Let his career end here" - Fernando Hierro on Sergio Ramos 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BcdSc4QsIO — Goal Asia (@Goal_Asia_) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains uncertain over Sergio Ramos' future at the club

Ramos is a source of inspiration for Real Madrid

When questioned about Sergio Ramos' contract situation, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted that a final decision is yet to be made due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Ramos is still leading from the sidelines 🙌



[🎥 @DAZN_CA] pic.twitter.com/ttpHcTOVTD — Goal (@goal) April 27, 2021

"I love Sergio Ramos, but we are in a very bad financial situation at Real Madrid. Nobody puts money into this club. Will he leave the club? I didn't say that. Many things can happen. We will think about it at the end of the season."

Reports have suggested that Ramos is keen to stay at Real Madrid. However, there is also a very real possibility of him joining PSG. Mauricio Pochettino's side are reportedly willing to offer Ramos a three-year deal worth €30 million in wages.