Feyenoord vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2025

Feyenoord and AC Milan lock horns in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg on Wednesday. Both sides finished outside the top 10 in the new-look group phase, losing three of their eight games.

Sergio Conceicao's Milan are coming off a 2-0 Serie A win at Empoli last weekend, with both sides finishing with 10 men. After a goalless first half, following Fikayo Tomori and Luca Marianucci's dismissals, Rafael Leao broke the deadlock in the 68th minute.

Milan scored again - this time through former Feyenoord man Santiago Gimenez - to rubberstamp the three points and move to seventh place in the standings after 23 games, 17 points behind leaders Napoli. In Europe, the Rossoneri ended their group-phase commitments with a 2-1 loss at Dinamo Zagreb to slip to 13th.

Trending

Meanwhile, interim boss Pascal Bosschaart's Feyenoord are fresh off a 3-0 Eredivisie home win over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend. Quinten Timber broke the deadlock from the spot in the first half before the hosts scored twice in the final five minutes to remain fifth in the standings after 21 games, 12 points behind leaders Ajax.

In the Champions League, Feyenoord suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat at LOSC Lille. The game was all-square after 14 minutes before the Dutch side suffered a spectacular implosion to finish 19th.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Feyenoord-Milan Champions League clash.

Feyenoord vs AC Milan head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two sides have met just twice in the Champions League - way back in the 1969-70 edition's second round, with each team winning at home.

Both sides are yet to concede at home in the fixture, with Feyenoord winning 2-0 and Milan 1-0.

Feyenoord have four wins in their last five home games across competitions, winning four, including the last two.

Milan have five wins in their last seven road outings across competitions, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Feyenoord: W-L-L-L-W; Milan: W-W-D-L-W

Feyenoord vs AC Milan prediction

Neither of these sides are in the best of form as they clash for a place in the Champions League round of 16. The Rossoneri, though, are in slightly better recent form.

Milan will be disappointed to be playing in the playoffs, as they were within touching distance of a top-eight place going into the final round of the group-phase games. Nevertheless, they have bounced back well from the defeat to Dinamo.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have had notable results against Manchester City and Bayern Munich. The Eredivisie side are in good form at home, but Milan have been decent travelers, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 AC Milan

Feyenoord vs AC Milan betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Both sides have had at least two goals in their last five games across competitions.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback