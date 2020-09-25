Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord are set to host ADO Den Haag at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday in the latest round of Eredivisie fixtures.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Twente last Sunday. An early goal from winger Vaclav Cerny for Twente was cancelled out by a first-half penalty by Netherlands international and Feyenoord captain Steven Berghuis.

FT | Feyenoord - FC Twente 1-1 https://t.co/m1hAXaMGoA — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord_int) September 20, 2020

ADO Den Haag, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Groningen last Sunday at the Cars Jeans Stadion. An own goal from Dutch defender Shaquille Pinas sealed the deal for Danny Buijs' men.

Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost seven and drawn five.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 win for Feyenoord. Goals from Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp, Netherlands international Luciano Narsingh and former Swansea City midfielder Leroy Fer secured the win for Feyenoord. Own goals from Edgar Ie and Renato Tapia proved to be scant consolation for ADO Den Haag.

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D

ADO Den Haag form guide in the Eredivisie: L-L

Advertisement

Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag Team News

Feyenoord have a depleted squad due to injuries. Dutch centre-back Sven van Beek, left-back Tyrell Malacia, Colombia international Luis Sinisterra, Serbian defender Uros Spajic, midfielder Christian Conteh and Brazilian centre-back Eric Botteghin are all out injured.

Injured: Sven van Beek, Tyrell Malacia, Luis Sinisterra, Uros Spajic, Christian Conteh, Eric Botteghin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, ADO Den Haag have no known injury concerns. Manager Aleksandar Rankovic is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: 10 greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century

Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Bart Nieuwkoop, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

ADO Den Haag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luuk Koopmans, Milan van Ewijk, Peet Bijen, Shaquille Pinas, Lassana Faye, Andrei Ratiu, Dante Rigo, John Goossens, Bilal Ould-Chikh, Michiel Kramer, Vicente Besuijen

Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag Prediction

Feyenoord have a talented squad, with the likes of forwards Steven Berguis and Nicolai Jorgensen in good form. Midfielder Orkun Kokcu, linked with Arsenal, could play a crucial role as well.

Focus on the goal 👀



Hedefe odaklan 💪 pic.twitter.com/ncfM6ZGbYF — Orkun Kökcü (@Orkun_Kokcu) September 23, 2020

ADO Den Haag, on the other hand, have lost both their league games so far. Bilal Ould-Chikh and Michiel Kramer will have to be at their very best in order to get a positive result.

Feyenoord have the better squad on paper, and in Dick Advocaat a highly experienced manager. They should be able to beat ADO Den Haag.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 ADO Den Haag

Also Read: 10 most versatile players in world football at the moment