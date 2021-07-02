Feyenoord vs AEK Athens prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Feyenoord host AEK Athens at the Sportcomplex Varkenoord in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday.

This will be the second game for the Dutch side since their win over FC Utrecht in the Europa League playoffs in May. They held Genk to a 1-1 draw in their first friendly game of the pre-season.

AEK Athens are currently on their pre-season tour of Europe and this will be their second encounter with an Eredivisie side in a week. They squared off against Vitesse on Wednesday, defeating them 3-1.

After the clash, the Greek side will travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge next week.

Feyenoord vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head

The two clubs are yet to face each other in any competitive or friendly fixture.

Feyenoord form guide: N/A (Pre-season friendly)

AEK Athens form guide: N/A (Pre-season friendly)

Feyenoord vs AEK Athens Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord are unable to call upon four players for this friendly fixture. João Carlos Teixeira, Aliou Balde and Lutsharel Geertruida are long-term injuries and are not expected back until the 2021-22 season commences.

Midfielder Jordy Wehrmann has become the latest player to be ruled out with an injury in a training session last week.

Injuries: João Carlos Teixeira, Aliou Balde, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jordy Wehrmann

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

AEK Athens

There are no known injury concerns for Athens and they are expected to field a similar starting XI to the one that recorded a 3-1 win over Vitesse.

Defender Giorgos Tzavellas has joined the club and trained with the main team ahead of the game. He is in contention to start here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Feyenoord vs AEK Athens Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Achraf El Bouchataoui; Bryan Linssen, Nicolai Jørgensen, Luis Sinisterra.

AEK Athens Predicted XI (4-3-3): Panagiotis Tsintotas; Michalis Bakakis, Žiga Laci, Ionut Nedelcearu, Mario Mitaj; Kostas Galanopoulos, Yevhen Shakhov, Petros Mantalos; Christos Albanis, Anel Sampanatzovic, Muamer Tanković

Feyenoord vs AEK Athens Prediction

Both clubs will be looking to warm up for the upcoming season without putting their players' fitness at risk. We expect the two teams to have a decent outing on the pitch, this being their second game of the pre-season.

While it is difficult to predict the outcome of pre-season friendly encounters, we expect the first-ever meeting between the two clubs to end in a draw.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 AEK Athens

