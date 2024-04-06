Feyenoord vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

The biggest game in Dutch football takes place this weekend as Feyenoord welcome AFC Ajax Amsterdam to De Kuip for De Klassieker.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw away to Volendam in midweek.

Ajax, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Go Ahead Eagles. They went ahead through Anton Gaaei's 24th-minute strike but Bas Kuipere drew the game level in the second minute of injury time.

The draw left the capital side in fifth spot in the Eredivisie table, having garnered 45 points from 28 games. Feyenoord are second with 66 points to their name.

Feyenoord vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 205th meeting between the two sides. Ajax have 93 wins to their name, Feyenoord were victorious on 62 occasions while 49 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 4-0 away win in a controversial game (the worst home defeat Ajax have suffered in this fixture).

Four of Ajax's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Feyenoord's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Ajax have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four draws).

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 14 league games (10 wins).

Feyenoord have the second-best home attacking record in the league with 36 goals scored in 14 games in front of their fans.

Feyenoord vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Feyenoord's slim title hopes might have effectively been ended with their draw in midweek. However, De club aan de Maas have an opportunity to record a rare league double over their fierce rivals.

Ajax's season has been nothing to write home about. The Amsterdam outfit are guaranteed to miss out on the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season, having qualified in all of the preceding 13 years. Evidence of their poor campaign lies in the fact that they have conceded 49 goals this season (five more than relegation-threatened Waalwijk).

Feyenoord were totally dominant in the reverse fixture and we expect a similar level of comfort in a routine win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Feyenoord vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals