Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

Feyenoord are set to play Ajax at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Dennis van der Ree's Groningen in the league. Goals from Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao, Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu and Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez secured the win for Arne Slot's Feyenoord.

Ajax, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Ron Jans' Twente in the league. The game saw young right-back Devyne Rensch sent off in the first-half.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax have won 22 games, lost three and drawn six.

Brazilian striker Danilo has scored eight goals in the league for Feyenoord.

Turkey international Orkun Kokcu has managed eight goal contributions in the league for Feyenoord.

Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic has 13 goal contributions in the league for Ajax.

Dutch attackers Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn both have eight goals in the league for Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction

Feyenoord are currently top of the league table, and have won four of their last five league games. They are four points ahead of 2nd-placed AZ Alkmaar, and have done well to create some gap between them and perennial title contenders Ajax, who lie 3rd.

Brazilian striker Danilo will be familiar to Ajax fans; the 23-year old was part of Ajax's academy, and even scored nine goals for the senior side, before moving to Feyenoord on a permanent deal. Turkey international Orkun Kokcu has been touted for a big move for some time now; the 22-year old continues to perform well.

Ajax, on the other hand, are 3rd, and have not won any of their last five league games. Many Ajax fans are already looking at the Erik ten Hag-era in sepia-tinted tones, with current manager Alfred Schreuder earning ire for his comments before and after games.

His comments would be bearable if Ajax's performances were good; but that has not been the case for some time now. It doesn't help Schreuder's cause that his predecessor was the wildly favourite and immensely successful ten Hag; but while not many are expecting Ajax to play peak ten Hag football immediately with a new set of players and under new management, there is nothing to suggest that that will be the case in the future.

Recent seasons would suggest Ajax have a clear upper hand; but it is hard to indicate that under the current regime. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax

Feyenoord vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over/ under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to score first- Yes

