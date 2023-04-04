Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023

Feyenoord welcome fierce rivals Ajax to De Kuip for the KNVB Cup semifinals on Wednesday (April 5).

The hosts have not made the cup since winning its 2017-18 edition. Ajax, meanwhile, were champions in the 2020-21 season but failed to retain their title last season, losing 2-1 to PSV.

Feyenoord secured their place in the semifinals, thanks to a 1-0 win over Heerenveen, while Ajax beat De Graafschap 3-0. The hosts have an eight-point lead over Ajax in the Eredivisie and are looking good for the domestic double.

Ajax are the most successful team in KNVB Cup history, winning it 20 times while Feyenoord are the next-most successful team with 13 triumphs.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 202nd edition of De Klassieker, with the first meeting dating back to 1921. Ajax lead 92-60.

They have met 17 times in the KNVB Cup, where each team has won eight times. Two of these meetings were title deciders, with one win for each side.

Ajax have scored at least twice in 11 of their last 13 games against Feyenoord across competitions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten across competitions since November, winning their last four. They haven't lost at home this season.

Ajax have kept clean sheets in their three KNVB Cup games. The hosts have just one clean sheet in three games but have outscored Ajax 8-6.

The two teams last met in the Eredivisie last month, which Feyenoord won 3-2 away. Dusan Tadic was on the scoresheet, scoring for the third time in four meetings against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction

Feyenoord have been in terrific form recently, winning their last four games, scoring 15 goals. They are unbeaten at home this season, scoring 20 goals in their last seven games.

Meawnhile, Ajax have enjoyed a perfect record in the KNVB Cup but are winless in two league outings. They drew goalless with Go Ahead Eagles in their first game after the international break.

Feyenoord, by contrast, are in great form, and considering their home advantage, they should prevail narrowly and reach the final.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Ajax

Feyenoord vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alireza Jahanbakhsh to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes