Feyenoord vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the KNVB beker, Feyenoord play host to Ajax on matchday 17 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, claimed a 4-0 victory over BVV Barendrecht in the same competition and will be aiming to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Feyenoord suffered a surprise last-16 exit from the Dutch Cup last Wednesday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against FC Twente.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Groningen on December 12 which saw their run of three straight wins in all competitions come to an end.

With 36 points from 16 games, Feyenoord are currently third in the Eredivisie standings, level on points with Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Ajax claimed a routine 4-0 win over lower-tier BVV Barendrecht to progress to the quarter-finals of the KNVB beker last time out.

Prior to that, the reigning champions fell to a 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar which saw their 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Ajax will feel confident of building on their cup win as they take on an opposing side who they have beaten in four consecutive meetings, dating back to 2019.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Head-To-Head

Ajax have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 50 meetings between the teams. Feyenoord have managed eight wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Feyenoord Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Ajax Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Feyenoord vs Ajax Team News

Feyenoord

Denzel Hall remains the only injury concern the hosts and the 20-year-old defender will sit out Sunday’s game. Gernot Trauner is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Denzel Hall

Doubtful: Gernot Trauner

Suspended: None

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber are both recuperating from injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Ajax Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Gus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remo Pasveer; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction

With both sides level on points in the upper echelons of the Eredivisie standings, we expect a thrilling and riveting contest on Sunday. Ajax have won each of their last four games against Feyenoord and we are backing them to come out victorious once again.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax

Edited by Shardul Sant