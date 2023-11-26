Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

The action resumes in Group E of the UEFA Champions League as Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid lock horns at De Kuip on Tuesday. With just two points separating the two sides in the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest as they look to stake their claim for a place in the knockout stages.

Feyenoord turned in another superb team performance as they picked up a 4-2 victory over a resilient Excelsior side in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Arne Slot’s men have now won ten of their last 11 matches in the Eredivisie, where they are currently second with 32 points from 13 matches.

Feyenoord now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have collected six points and sit third in Group E, two points off Tuesday’s visitors at the top of the pile.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, continued their surge to the top of the La Liga standings as they picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Mallorca on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s side have won each of their last three matches, including an emphatic 6-0 victory over Celtic in the Champions League on November 7.

Los Rojiblancos are one of just six unbeaten sides in the Champions League this season, claiming two wins and two draws in their four matches so far.

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous two encounters.

The Eredivisie side have won all but one of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Lazio on November 7 being the exception.

Atletico Madrid are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions, claiming ten wins and two draws since mid-September.

Feyenoord are currently on a run of seven successive home wins in all competitions, including their two home games in the Champions League.

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

With just two points between them in the table, Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid know Tuesday’s result is pivotal in their quest for a place in the knockout stages. While we expect them to take the fight to each other, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Atletico Madrid’s last games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors' last six games)