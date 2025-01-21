Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Feyenoord will invite Bayern Munich to De Kuip in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Both teams have suffered two losses in six games thus far, though Bayern have four wins to their name, one more than the hosts.

De club aan de Maas suffered a 2-1 home loss to Utrecht in their first match of the year in the Eredivise and are unbeaten in their last two games. They met Willem II in the Eredivisie last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Igor Paixão had scored in the first half and Jesse Bosch pulled Willem II level in the second half.

The visitors have a 100% record in 2025 and extended their winning streak to four games last week with a 3-2 home triumph over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Leon Goretzka bagged a brace while Michael Olise had a goal and an assist to his name.

The hosts defeated Sparta Prague 4-2 in their previous Champions League outing and Bayern overcame Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1.

Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with the meetings taking place in the 2001-02 Champions League first group stage. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a win and a draw.

Only Barcelona (21) and Borussia Dortmund (18) have scored more goals than Bayern (17) in the Champions League this season.

Feyenoord have lost three of their last four home games in the Champions League, conceding 12 goals.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League meetings against Dutch teams, recording four wins.

Only five teams have conceded more goals than the hosts (15) in the Champions League this season.

Bayern have lost four of their last six away games in the Champions League while recording one win.

Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich Prediction

De club aan de Maas are unbeaten in their last two games, conceding one goal apiece. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 games, conceding at least two goals in six games during that period. They have won 12 of their 19 home meetings against German teams.

Quinten Timber, Jordan Lotomba, and Chris-Kévin Nadje are sidelined with injuries. Hwang In-Beom was absent against Willem II with an illness and faces a late fitness test.

The Bavarians are on a 14-game winning streak, scoring 14 goals while keeping two clean sheets. After losing two Champions League games in October, they have won their last three games in the competition.

There is no injury news update for Vincent Kompany as Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha, Hiroki Ito, and Daniel Peretz remain sidelined with injuries. Thomas Müller was an unused substitute against Wolfsburg and should start here.

Bayern head into the match on a four-game winning streak and considering their better goalscoring record than the hosts, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-2 Bayern Munich

Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 5: First team to score - Bayern Munich

