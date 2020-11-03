Feyenoord vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Feyenoord host Russian giants CSKA Moscow at De Kuip on Thursday evening, in the third matchday of the Europa League group stage.

Both teams are yet to win in their previous two matches, so this clash will be seen as a real opportunity to earn three points.

Feyenoord haven't been in great form of late, and will certainly have a tough time against a spirited CSKA Moscow team who sit on top of the Russian Premier League table.

Feyenoord are fifth in the Eredivisie despite several recent slip-ups, and their offence has thrived at the domestic front. This is expected to be an end-to-end affair which might be decided by a moment of individual magic.

Also Read: Barcelona must take 'special care' of Lionel Messi, says Ivan Rakitic

Feyenoord vs CSKA Moscow head-to-head

Giovanni Van Brockhorst was still playing the last time these two teams met

These two teams have only met once before, more than a decade ago. CSKA Moscow prevailed 3-1 in the same competition in 2008. Feyenoord's goal was scored by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who later went on to manage the club.

Advertisement

Feyenoord haven't been in great form recently, and have looked very vulnerable at the back. Their winless run could have extended to five games in their last match against FC Emmen, but they were fortunate to see their opponents reduced to 10 men. CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, have won four straight games in their domestic league.

Feyenoord form: W-L-D-D-D

CSKA Moscow form: W-D-W-D-W

Feyenoord vs CSKA Moscow team news

Feyenoord

We just needed this, ➕3️⃣ @feyenoord



Bu 3 puana ihtiyacımız vardı 👌 pic.twitter.com/xkY7TCCk2K — Orkun Kökcü (@Orkun_Kokcu) November 1, 2020

Feyenoord's long list of injuries is certainly one of the big reasons behind their underwhelming form. Strikers Nicolai Jorgensen and Robert Bozenik both remain out, as does experienced midfielder Leroy Fer. However, Joao Texeira and Luis Sinisterra could both return against CSKA.

Injuries: Nicolai Jorgensen, Robert Bozenik, Leroy Fer, Sven van Beek, Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Joao Texeira, Luis Sinisterra

Suspensions: None

CSKA Moscow

Rotor v #CSKA — 0:1. Red-Blues took the lead in the Russian Premier League after an away win in Volgograd! https://t.co/ZH3WH3Nmhx pic.twitter.com/8lBhQ0ctnn — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Viktor Goncharenko will continue to be without a number of defensive options, with full-backs Georgi Schennikov and Kirill Nababkin both out. Center-backs Bruno Fuchs and Vadim Karpov also remain sidelined.

Injuries: Georgi Schennikov, Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Vadim Karpov

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Feyenoord vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman; Tyrell Malacia; Marcos Senesi; Uroš Spajić; Bart Nieuwkoop; Jens Toornstra; Mark Diemers; Orkun Kökçü; Bryan Linssen; Luciano Narsingh; Steven Berghuis

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes; Igor Diveev; Hörður Björgvin Magnússon; Baktiyar Zaynutdinov; Konstantin Maradishvili; Alan Dzagoev; Konstantin Kuchayev; Arnór Sigurðsson; Nikola Vlašić; Fedor Chalov

Feyenoord vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Nikola Vlasic should majorly trouble the home defense

Feyenoord will largely depend on wingers Steven Berguis and Luciano Narsingh if they are to get anything from this game. Injuries to key players certainly does not help their cause.

The visitors are therefore expected to collect all three points from this encounter. Given the form CSKA Moscow are in, their attack is likely too strong for a questionable Feyenoord defence to cope with.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-4 CSKA Moscow