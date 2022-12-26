Feyenoord vs Emmen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022 

Feyenoord will host Emmen at De Kuip on Wednesday (December 28) in a friendly.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign and are pushing for their first Eredivisie title since the 2016-17 season. They picked up a 5-1 comeback win over Excelsior in their last competitive outing, with four players getting on the scoresheet in a dominant display. Feyenoord will play the final of their five scheduled friendlies this week.

Emmen, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their season but began picking up points just before the international break and are now looking to exit the drop zone. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against defending champions Ajax in their last league game, scoring twice in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Wednesday's game will mark Emmen's final game of the year.

Feyenoord vs Emmen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Feyenoord and Emmen.

The hosts are unbeaten in all nine of their previous matchups, winning seven times and drawing the other two.

The visitors have never kept a clean sheet in the fixture.

Feyenoord have picked up 17 points at home this season. Only PSV Eindhoven (18) and Twente (19) have picked up more.

Emmen have picked up just three points on the road in the Eredivisie this season, joint-fewest alongside newly promoted Volendam.

De Stadionclub have the best defensive record in the Dutch to -flight this season, conceding 13 goals.

Dick Lukkien's men have scored just five away Eredivisie goals this season, the joint-fewest in the division.

Feyenoord vs Emmen Prediction

Feyenoord have won all but one of their last eight games across competitions. They have won their last four games at De Kuip and will fancy their chances here.

Emmen, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions. They have won two of their last three away games but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Emmen

Feyenoord vs Emmen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Feyenoord to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in six of their last seven games in the fixture.)

