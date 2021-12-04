Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Feyenoord play host to Fortuna Sittard at the De Kuip Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are currently second on the log after a fine start to the season, while the visitors find themselves second from the bottom — just above rock-bottom PEC Zwolle.

Feyenoord returned to winning ways last Wednesday as they came from behind to see off Heracles 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they saw their six-game winning streak come to an end courtesy of a thrilling 2-3 draw with Slavia Prague in the Conference League before playing a goalless draw with Twente three days later.

With 32 points from 14 outings, Feyenoord are currently second on the log, four points behind league leaders Ajax.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Sittard failed to snap their dire losing streak as they were beaten 2-1 by AZ Alkmaar away from home.

Sjors Ultee’s men have now lost each of their last five games, dating back to a 3-0 cup win over Top Oss back in October.

Fortuna Sittard are currently 17th in the Eredivisie table, four points adrift of last-placed PEC Zwolle.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Head-To-Head

With nine wins from their last 12 encounters, Feyenoord boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Fortuna Sittard, meanwhile, have picked up three wins in that time.

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Fortuna Sittard Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts will take to the pitch without Justin Bijlow and Denzel Hall, who have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Denzel Hall

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna, on the other hand, remain without Lisandro Semedo, Roel Janssen and Arianit Ferati, who are all currently on the club’s injury table.

Injured: Lisandro Semedo, Roel Janssen, Arianit Ferati

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick van Osch; Nigel Cello Lonwijk, Martin Angha, Ivo Pinto, George Cox; Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte, Richie Musaba; Tijjani Noslin, Zian Flemming, Mats Seuntjens

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Currently on a run of five defeats on the spin, Fortuna Sittard have seen their season go from bad to worse over the last few months. They take on a rampant Feyenoord side, who have won each of their last four meetings in all competitions.

We are tipping the hosts to extend their dominance in this fixture and claim all three points.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Fortuna Sittard

Edited by Peter P