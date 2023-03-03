Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Feyenoord welcome Groningen to De Kuip for a matchday 24 fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Heerenveen in the KNVB Beker on Wednesday (March 1), thanks to Santiago Gimenez' 80th-minute strike. Groningen, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Excelsior at the weekend.

Johan Hove, Ricardo Pepi and Liam Van Gelderen found the back of the net to inspire their team to all three points.

Feyenoord Rotterdam @Feyenoord



#UEL Kaartverkoop Feyenoord - Shakhtar Donetsk start vandaag Kaartverkoop Feyenoord - Shakhtar Donetsk start vandaag#UEL

Despite the win, Trots van het Noorden remained second-from-bottom, having garnered 17 points from 23 games. They're three points away from safety.

Feyenoord's last league game saw them claim a 4-2 win at Fortuna Sittard. That kept them atop the standings, having garnered 49 points from 23 games. They have a three-point advantage over second-placed Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 121 previous occasions, with Feyenoord leading 61-28.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Feyenoord win 3-0 away.

Groningen's win over Excelsior snapped their 12-game winless streak across competitions. Their previous victory came in a shock 4-2 home win over PSV in October 2022.

Feyenoord are on a 16-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 12 games, including their last five.

Five of Feyenoord's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Feyenoord have scored scored at least twice in six of their last seven home games across competitions.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction

Feyenoord have been the most in-form team in the Netherlands this season, with their strong run of form putting them in pole position to win the league. Ajax have also rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks, leaving the table-toppers with little margin for error.

Groningen, meanwhile, have relegation fears to worry about and are heavy underdogs to leave Rotterdam with anything.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The hosts should claim a comfortable win but might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 4-1 Groningen

Feyenoord vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Half-time/full-time result: Feyenoord

