Feyenoord vs IF Elfsborg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Conference League qualifiers 2021-22

Feyenoord host IF Elfsborg at De Kuip in Rotterdam for the first leg of their playoff clash in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

De Stadionclub haven't failed to play in Europe since 2018-19 and will be gunning to seal their place in the maiden edition of the new competition.

The side have already got their new league campaign in the Eredivisie off to a fine start, drubbing Willem 4-0 last weekend in the season opener, a result they'll be hoping to emulate this week.

Elfsborg, the six-time Swedish champions, have played in a major European tournament proper only twice in their history, with both seasons coming in the Europa League.

However, the Conference League has now offered them another shot at European football.

Feyenoord vs IF Elfsborg Head-To-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Feyenoord and Elfsborg.

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

IF Elfsborg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs Elfsborg Team News

Feyenoord

In a major boost for the Dutch outfit, striker Alirezah Jahanbakhsh is back in training and might feature on Thursday.

The Iranian star netted a brace against Luzern in their last Conference League qualifying game and will be gunning to add more to his tally.

Head coach Dick Advocaat might field the same line-up that won that game 3-0, meaning a return to the bench for Fredrik Aursnes, who started at the weekend against Willems in the Eredivisie opener.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Elfsborg

Head coach Jimmy Thelin is unlikely to make any changes to the side that romped past Velez Mostar in the last round of the qualifiers and Hammarby in league action in their last two games.

That would mean another start for striker Per Frick, who's consecutively scored in their last three qualifiers and will be their main weapon in taking down Feyenoord.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs IF Elfsborg Predicted XI

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pederson, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra.

IF Elfsborg (4-3-3): Tim Ronning; Johan Larsson, Leo Vaisanen, Maudo Jarjue, Simon Strand; Andre Romer, Frederik Holst, Robert Gojani; Rasmus Alm, Per Frick, Jeppe Okkels.

Feyenoord vs IF Elfsborg Prediction

Feyenoord have more European experience than their Swedish counterparts and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage.

Elfsborg have displayed frightening attacking potential, but their exploits came against much smaller teams.

A comfortable victory for the Dutch side is on the cards.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 IF Elfsborg

