Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Feyenoord and Inter Milan will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (March 5th). The game will be played at De Kuip.

The home side booked their spot in the last 16 courtesy of their shock 2-1 aggregate victory over AC Milan in the playoffs. A 1-0 victory in Rotterdam was followed by a 1-1 draw in Italy. They are aiming to become just the fourth side to beat both Milan clubs in the same UEFA Champions League campaign.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, qualified automatically to this stage courtesy of their fourth-placed finish in the league phase. The Italians are unbeaten in their last 11 European games against Dutch opposition (seven wins).

The Nerazzurri are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Napoli in Serie A over the weekend. Federico Dimarco broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute while Philip Billing equalized in the 87th minute with his first goal for Napoli following his loan move from Bournemouth. Feyenoord were held to a goalless draw at home to Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.

Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen lie in wait for the winner of this tie in the quarterfinal.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides squared off in the semifinal of the 2002 UEFA Cup. Feyenoord qualified with a 3-2 aggregate win, claiming a 1-0 away win and drawing 2-2 at home en-route to defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final.

Feyenoord have lost just one of 12 home games played in Europe against Italian clubs (seven wins).

Inter Milan had by far the best defensive record in the league phase with just one goal conceded in eight games.

The winner at halftime has gone on to win in eight of Feyenoord's last 10 UCL games this season.

Four of Inter Milan's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Prediction

Feyenoord are competing in the UCL round of 16 for the first time in five decades. They memorably eliminated AC Milan in the playoffs but have parted ways with the manager that oversaw that result on an interim basis, Pascal Bosschaart.

The 45-year-old was replaced by Robin Van Persie, with the former Arsenal man beginning his tenure with a tepid goalless draw at home to Nijmegen. Feyenoord's last European title triumph came in Van Persie's debut season as a professional footballer and he started both legs in the semifinal.

Inter Milan are on the hunt for a second treble as they currently lead Serie A and have a Derby della Madonnina to look forward to in the Coppa Italia semifinal.

Simone Inzaghi's side have struggled on their travels in recent weeks and are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in the two defeats suffered in this period. However, their charge will be led by talisman and skipper Lautaro Martinez, who is one goal away from overtaking Adriano as Inter's all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-1 Inter Milan

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

