Feyenoord vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2022

Feyenoord are set to play Lazio at the Stadion Feijenoord on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Christian Ilzer's Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League. A late second-half goal from Georgian midfielder Otar Kiteishvili secured the win for Sturm Graz.

Lazio, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Davide Nicola's Salernitana in Serie A. Second-half goals from Italy international Antonio Candreva, Argentine centre-back Federico Fazio and Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia sealed the deal for Salernitana. Forward Mattia Zaccagni scored the consolation goal for Lazio.

Feyenoord vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have faced Feyenoord once before, with the Italian side winning that encounter.

Brazilian striker Danilo has scored seven goals in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord this season.

Both winger Javairo Dilrosun and Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu have five goal contributions in the league for Feyenoord.

Star striker Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in the league for Lazio.

Italy international Mattia Zaccagni has eight goal contributions in the league for Lazio.

Feyenoord vs Lazio Prediction

Feyenoord are currently fifth in the league and have won only two of their last five league games. In the Europa League, they are third in their group, having won only one game so far. The Dutch side are three points behind Lazio and Sturm Graz in their group and are level with fourth-placed Midtjylland.

Feyenoord have not enjoyed a good start to their season, and the likes of Danilo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Orkun Kokcu will have to step up.

Lazio, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the league and have won three of their last five league games. The Serie A side are top of their Europa League group, but have only won two games in their group so far.

#LazioMidtjylland #UEL 12 - Only Kevin De Bruyne (13) has been involved in more goals than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (12) considering all competitions this season among the midfielders of the big-5 European leagues. Factotum. 12 - Only Kevin De Bruyne (13) has been involved in more goals than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (12) considering all competitions this season among the midfielders of the big-5 European leagues. Factotum.#LazioMidtjylland #UEL https://t.co/7pVLQMz95p

Group F has proved to be a difficult one, with all four teams providing tough competition. However, Lazio will hope to win this game to secure their place as the winners of their Europa League group, and they certainly have the talent to do so. The likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni have enjoyed good campaigns so far.

Lazio have looked good this season under Maurizio Sarri and should manage to beat their Dutch opponents.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-1 Lazio

Feyenoord vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet - yes

