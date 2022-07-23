Feyenoord vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Feyenoord are set to play Lyon at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday for a friendly fixture.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Karel Geraerts' Union Saint-Gilloise in their most recent friendly fixture. Goals from right-back Bart Nieuwkoop, German forward Dennis Eckert, English centre-back Ross Sykes and young Belgian midfielder Ilyes Ziani sealed the deal for Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lyon, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Felice Mazzu's Anderlecht in their most recent friendly fixture. Goals from veteran Israeli attacker Lior Refaelov, Italian striker Sebastiano Esposito and forward Francis Amuzu secured the win for Anderlecht.

Feyenoord vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Feyenoord are facing Lyon in a friendly fixture in a long time.

Last season, Dutch midfielder Guus Til registered 18 goal contributions for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, on the other hand, managed 19 goal contributions in the league for Feyenoord last season.

French striker Moussa Dembele scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon last time around.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, on the other hand, managed 15 goal contributions in the league for Lyon last season.

Feyenoord vs Lyon Prediction

Feyenoord finished 3rd last season in the Eredivisie, 12 points behind league leaders Ajax. Two of their best performers last season, midfielder Guus Til and forward Luis Sinisterra, have both left the club this summer, with Til joining PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal and Sinisterra moving to Leeds United.

They have acquired winger Javairo Dilrosun and Brazilian striker Danilo to reinforce their attack, while much will be expected from Turkey international Orkun Kokcu, whose performances last season have seen him linked with clubs like Arsenal and Leicester City.

Lyon, on the other hand, finished 8th last season in Ligue 1. Lyon were frustratingly inconsistent last season, and have sought to add experience to their squad. Academy graduates Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso have both returned to the club after spells with Arsenal and Bayern Munich respectively.

After left-back Tyrell Malacia decided to turn down Lyon to join Manchester United, the French giants have targeted Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax. It will be interesting to see what the club does with players like Lucas Paqueta and Houssem Aouar, amid interest from clubs across Europe.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw the likely outcome.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Lyon

Feyenoord vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lyon to score first- Yes

