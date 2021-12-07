Feyenoord vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Feyenoord and Maccabi Haifa will trade tackles at De Kuip in a matchday six fixture in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a resounding 5-0 home win over Sittard in the Eredivisie. Brian Linssen starred with a brace and two assists in the rout.

Maccabi Haifa were equally rampant in a 4-0 away victory over Nof Hagalil. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

They will turn their attention to continental action, where they have already been eliminated from the running in Group E. Feyenoord have already booked their spot in the knockout round and will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the competition.

Feyenoord vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw. That was the only match that Feyenoord had not scored in during the competition so far.

The Dutch side are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Maccabi Haifa have won their last three matches on the bounce domestically.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Maccabi Haifa form guide ( W-W-W-L-W): W-W-W-L-W

Feyenoord vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Feyenoord

Guus Till is suspended due to the red card he received against Slavia Prague. Justin Bijlow and Denzel Hall are doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Denzel Hall, Justin Bijlow

Suspension: Guus Till

Maccabi Haifa

Neta Lavi is a doubt for the trip to Rotterdam. Tjarron Chery is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. Sun Menachem was substituted in the first half against Hagalil and will undergo a late evaluation.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Neta Lavi

Suspension: Tjarron Chery

Feyenoord vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Mark Diemers, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josh Cohen (GK); Raz Meir, Shon Goldberg, Bogdan Planic, Sun Menahem; Yuval Ashkenazi, Jose Rodríguez; Dolev Haziza, Raz Meir, Dean David; Godsway Donyoh

Feyenoord vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Feyenoord are significantly superior to Maccabi Haifa and are favorites to secure all three points. The visitors have struggled to raise their standards on the continent and their poor attacking returns suggest they might not trouble the hosts.

Their defensive solidity saw them keep a clean sheet in the first leg but such heroics are unlikely to be repeated. We expect Feyenoord to secure a victory at home.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Edited by Peter P