Feyenoord vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2022

Feyenoord play host to Midtjylland at De Kuip in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday.

With all four sides in the group level on four points, we anticipate an exciting contest as both sides look to take a step towards a place in the knockout stages.

Feyenoord maintained their fine home form as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Twente last Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men, who have now won four consecutive home matches, are currently fourth in the Eredivisie table after picking up 20 points from nine matches.

Feyenoord will now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they will be looking to return to winning ways after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Midtjylland last week.

Like the hosts, Midtjylland have picked up one win and lost one of their opening three matches to sit second in Group F on goal difference.

They head into Thursday off the back of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over AGF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last six outings, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss to Sturm Graz on September 8.

Feyenoord vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming last week, when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Feyenoord have managed just one win from their last four matches, losing once and claiming two draws in that time.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up three wins and three draws in that time.

Feyenoord are currently on a four-game winning streak on home turf, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Midtjylland have lost just once in their last six away games, claiming three draws and winning twice since August.

Feyenoord vs Midtjylland Prediction

Group F of the Europa League is currently wide open as all four sides have picked up four points from three matches. Feyenoord have been solid on home turf in recent weeks and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Midtjylland

Feyenoord vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Feyenoord’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Midtjylland's last six matches)

