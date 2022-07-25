Feyenoord vs NAC Breda Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th June | Club Friendlies 2022 

Feyenoord will face NAC Breda at the Sportcomplex Varkenoord on Wednesday in a friendly ahead of the new Dutch domestic season.

The Stadionclub enjoyed a solid campaign last season, finishing third in the Eredivisie with 71 points from 34 games, their second-highest points tally in nearly two decades. They had the chance to crown their season with silverware but lost the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final by a solitary goal to AS Roma.

Feyenoord have had a fairly busy summer but have seen more quality go out the door than incomings. The midweek clash will mark their final preseason outing, which they'll look to round off with a win.

Breda, meanwhile, have had mixed results last season but still managed the final promotion playoff spot, finishing eighth in the Eerste Divisie with 59 points from 38 games. They were, however, knocked out by ADO Den Hag in the first round of the playoffs, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

The Yellow Army are now set to spend a fourth straight campaign in the second tier of Dutch football and will be keen to end that run next season. They have been solid in their preseason campaign so far as they test their mettle against top flight opposition on Wednesday.

Feyenoord vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Feyenoord and Breda. The hosts have won 24 of these matchups, while Breda have won just nine. Their other six meetings have ended in draws.

The Eredivisie outfit have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate score of 15-3.

All but two of the Yellow Army's league defeats last season came on foreign grounds.

The Stadionclub conceded 34 league goals last season, the second-fewest in the Eredivisie, behind champions Ajax.

Feyenoord vs NAC Breda Prediction

Feyenoord ended last season with just one defeat in their final eight games. They have, however, endured a disastrous preseason, losing three of four games, including a 7-0 trouncing against FC Kobenhavn.

Breda, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back defeats in the playoffs last season and won just one of their final five games. They are unbeaten in their preseason, though, but have a poor record in this fixture and could lose here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 NAC Breda.

Feyenoord vs NAC Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

