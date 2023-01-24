Feyenoord vs NEC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023

League leaders Feyenoord will entertain ninth-placed NEC at the Stadion Feijenoord in Eredivisie action on Wednesday.

Feyenoord extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games as they played out a 1-1 draw against reigning champions Ajax on Sunday. Igor Paixão scored the opening goal in the first half while Davy Klaassen equalized in the second half.

With the draw, they saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to just two points as AZ Alkmaar recorded a win in their league game on Sunday.

NEC are undefeated in their last five league outings and returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws as they defeated Emmen 3-1 at home. With the impressive win, they climbed into the upper half of the table.

Eredivisie @eredivisie



Welke wedstrijd staat op jouw kijklijstje? 🫶



#onsvoetbal #programma Midweekse speelrondeWelke wedstrijd staat op jouw kijklijstje? 🫶 Midweekse speelronde 👇 Welke wedstrijd staat op jouw kijklijstje? 🫶#onsvoetbal #programma https://t.co/ryumvSsxhc

Feyenoord vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 91 times across all competitions, since their first-ever meeting in the Eerste Klasse C in 1955. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 59 wins to their name.

The visitors have picked up 16 wins against the Rotterdam-based hosts and as many as 16 games have ended in draws.

Feyenoord are undefeated in their last six meetings against NEC, winning five games in that period, with the previous meeting between the two teams in October ending in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord have won their last five home matches against NEC Nijmegen in all competitions.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, conceding just 15 goals in 17 games, while the visitors have conceded 18 goals in that period.

Feyenoord vs NEC Prediction

The hosts have scored at least four goals in four of their last five meetings against the visitors at home and are expected to produce another prolific display in this match. They are undefeated at home in all competitions and are unlikely to suffer a defeat in this match.

NEC have kept clean sheets in their last three away games in all competitions but are the second favorites in this match. While both teams have enjoyed unbeaten runs in recent games, considering the recent history between the two teams, we expect the hosts to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 NEC

Feyenoord vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Feyenoord to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes