Feyenoord vs Olympique Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

European football returns this week and will see Feyenoord host Olympique Marseille at De Kuip on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League.

Feyenoord have had an impressive European campaign this season. They topped their group after going unbeaten throughout the six games before beating FK Partizan 8-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the competition. They then faced Slavia Praha in the quarterfinals, winning 3-1 on away turf after playing out a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

The hosts' last European triumph came back in the 2001-02 season when they won the Europa League. They have Olympique Marseille between them and a place in the Conference League final.

After their group stage exit from the UEFA Europa League, the Olympians have found better luck in the newly formed competition, seeing off Qarabag, Basel and most recently Greek side PAOK to clinch a semifinal spot.

Olympique Marseille are out of the running for any domestic silverware this season and will now turn their attention to the European stage.

Feyenoord vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Feyenoord and Olympique Marseille. The two sides faced off in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League back in the 1999-00 season. Feyenoord won their home fixture and played out a goalless draw in the return game.

Feyenoord Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Feyenoord vs Olympique Marseille Team News

Feyenoord

Marcos Senesi picked up a groin injury at the weekend and is a major doubt for Thursday's game. Jens Toornstra, Justin Bijlow, Guus Til and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are all injured and will not play.

Injured: Jens Toornstra, Justin Bijlow, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Doubtful: Marcos Senesi

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille

The visitors will be without Leonardo Balerdi and Konrad de la Fuente on Thursday as the duo are injured, while Cengiz Under's involvement is doubtful.

Álvaro Gonzalez and Luis Henrique are both set to miss out, with the former working on a move away from the club and the latter being unregistered for the competition.

Injured: Leonardo Balerdi, Konrad de la Fuente

Doubtful: Cengiz Under

Unavailable: Álvaro Gonzalez, Luis Henrique

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Olympique Marseille Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Bryan Linssen, Reiss Nelson; Cyril Dessiers

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Luan Peres, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Valentin Rongier; Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Matteo Guendozi; Dimitri Payet, Amine Harit, Cedric Bakambu

Feyenoord vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Feyenoord are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf in the Europa Conference League and will be relishing their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Olympique Marseille have won all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions. Both sides are in top form and could play out a draw later this week.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 Olympique Marseille

