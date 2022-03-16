Feyenoord vs Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns in midweek as Feyenoord and Partizan square off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash at the De Kuip Stadium on Thursday.

The Serbian outfit have an uphill battle to overturn a three-goal deficit after falling to a 5-2 home defeat when the sides met in last week’s reverse fixture.

Feyenoord returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie as they saw off PEC Zwolle 2-1 away from home last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run in the league, claiming one draw and losing one since seeing their four-match winning run come to an end.

Feyenoord will now turn their sights to the Conference League, where they will be looking to finish off the job in the last-16 after claiming a thrilling 5-2 win over Thursday’s visitors in last week’s reverse leg.

Meanwhile, Partizan failed to move on from that humbling defeat as they were held to a goalless draw by Napredak Kruševac in the Serbian top flight last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning run in the league, seeing off FK Mladost Lučani and FK Spartak Subotica respectively.

Partizan head into Thursday’s game on a run of three wins from their last four away games across all competitions, with February’s 2-0 loss against Red Star Belgrade being the only exception.

Feyenoord vs Partizan Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Feyenoord strolling to a 5-2 victory in their first encounter last week.

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Partizan Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Feyenoord vs Partizan Team News

Feyenoord

The Dutch side will take to the pitch without the services of goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and Philippe Sandler, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Philippe Sandler

Suspended: None

Partizan

Partizan remain without Danilo Pantić, who has been sidelined since December through a cruciate ligament injury. Igor Vujačić will also miss the game as he serves his suspension.

Injured: Danilo Pantić

Suspended: Igor Vujačić

Feyenoord vs Partizan Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyril Dessiers, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic; Slobodan Urosevic, Nemanja Miletic, Siniša Saničanin, Aleksansar Miljkovic; Sasa Zdjelar, Milos Jojic; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Marko Milovanović

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Feyenoord vs Partizan Prediction

Heading into the game with a three-goal advantage, Feyenoord are the clear favorites to make it through to the next round.

While Partizan will be looking to restore some pride, we are tipping the hosts to come away with another victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Partizan

Edited by Peter P