Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Feyenoord will invite PSV to De Kuip in a top-of-the-table Eredivisie clash on Sunday. The hosts made it three wins on the trot last week as Santiago Giménez's hat trick and Quinten Timber's second-half strike helped them register a comfortable 4-2 win over Excelsior.

However, they failed to continue their winning form on Tuesday, suffering a 3-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The visitors have maintained a 100% record in the league thus far and recorded a 3-0 win over Twente in a crucial match last week. Joey Veerman opened the scoring in injury time of the first half and Robin Pröpper's own goal in the 49th minute doubled their lead.

Johan Bakayoko scored the match's final goal in the 82nd minute with Malik Tillman providing the assist. They recorded a comeback 3-2 win in the Champions League over Sevilla on Wednesday, moving one step closer to securing their berth in the knockout stage.

Feyenoord vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 161 times in all competitions thus far. These meetings have been closely contested, with the hosts having a narrow 63-60 lead in wins. 38 games between the two sides have ended all square,

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording two wins.

They last met in the Johan Cruijff Shield final in August, with PSV recording a 1-0 win.

Feyenoord are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie this season, recording five wins in a row. They have scored 20 goals in that period while conceding just three times.

The visitors are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording 11 wins.

They have won their last five away games, keeping clean sheets in these games while scoring 21 goals.

Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction

De Stadionclub are trailing the visitors by seven points in the league standings and will look to reduce that gap with a win in this home meeting. They have lost just once at home across all competitions this season, recording seven wins in nine games. They are unbeaten in their last five league meetings at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Head coach Arne Slot will not be able to count on the services of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bart Nieuwkoop due to injuries for this crucial match.

Lampen have enjoyed a 100% record in the league this season and have kept clean sheets in their last three league outings. They have lost just once in away games in the Eredivisie in 2023, recording ten wins on the spin while keeping clean sheets in their last five away games as well.

Peter Bosz will have to make do without his two influential attackers Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano for the trip to Rotterdam, which might impact his team's performance in the match.

Both teams head into the match in great form, with the hosts scoring 40 goals in 13 goals and the visitors having 48 goals to their name in that period. The last two league meetings between them at De Kuip have ended in 2-2 draws and considering the current form of the two teams, another high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 PSV.

Feyenoord vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Giménez to score or assist any time - Yes